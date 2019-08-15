Area residents are being urged to avoid a phone scam seeking money for firefighters.

Reports said solicitations are being made by phone for the “National Firefighters Association”.

The caller states the request is a fundraising drive, but when potential victims request additional information, the caller hangs up.

When calling the number that was soliciting the funds, an answering message refers to the number as a “political campaign outreach”.

Anyone who receives such a call requesting money for the “National Firefighters Association” is urged to not give any personal information.