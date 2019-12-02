The Union City Police Department has been made aware of a phone scam, that has been used against the local community.

Police reports said the scam consists of a caller identifying themselves as an officer with the Union City Police Department.

The scammer then tells the victim of warrants they have for crimes in another state.

The report says the caller then gives information as to how money should be sent to stop the warrant from being served.

Union City police say this is not a new type of scam, but the first time the local agency, and one of the officer’s names, has been used to make the call appear legitimate.

Reports said the police department rarely calls to tell someone they have warrants.

They are now urging all residents to not fall for this type of phone scam.