Scates promoted to Brigadier General

For the fourth time in Tennessee history, Weakley County has another Tennessee Army General.

Colonel Michael Trent Scates was formally promoted as Brigadier General, to a capacity crowd at the Greenfield First Baptist Church Sunday afternoon.

Tennessee’s Adjutant General, Warner Ross, was in attendance to formally make the promotion.

General Scates serves as Assistant Adjutant General Army and has 33 years of service in the military.

He received his commission from Officer Candidate School at the Tennessee Military Academy in 1993.

He has commanded engineering units at the company, battalion, and brigade levels serving with the 194th Engineer Brigade.

General Scates is now the fourth Weakley Countian to serve as an Army General.

The others include Weakley-Obion County Chancellor Mike Maloan, who was in attendance to congratulate General Scates.

The other two are General Alan Strawbridge, of Dresden, and Lieutenant General Dennis Cavin, of Martin.

Maloan, Strawbridge, and Cavin have all retired from their military service.

General Scates has received numerous awards and decorations and other federal and state awards.

Following the remarks of Brigadier General Ross Colonel Scates’ wife, Beth pinned her husband with a Star promoting him to Brigadier General.

General Scates is also a Certified Physician Assistant and is currently the Program Director with the Bethel University Physician Assistant Program in Paris.

General Scates was named Tennessee Academy of Physician Assistant PA of the Year in 2016.

He resides in Greenfield and he and his wife have three children.