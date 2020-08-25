Beginning this week, all students in the Obion County School System will participate in Distance Learning every Friday through September the 11th.

Director of Schools Tim Watkins said students who are currently participating in regular in-person classes, will continue to have in-person classes Monday through Thursday with distance learning on Fridays.

Those students participating in full time distance learning will continue to have daily assignments available online or through paper packets.

Packet will still be available for pickup and drop off on Mondays.

Director Watkins also said no new students will be allowed to enroll in full time distance learning without a doctor’s statement, or without a quarantine order from the Department of Health or School.