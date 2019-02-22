For the second time this weekend, Mother Nature has affected the UT Martin softball schedule as the Skyhawks will now make their home debut on Monday, when playing host to Saint Louis. Doubleheader action will get underway from Bettye Giles Field at 1:00 with the second game to follow shortly afterwards.

The Skyhawks (7-3) enter Monday’s contest having posted an impressive appearance at the Black and Gold Tournament a week ago. The team posted a .336 batting average while scoring 37 runs over five games. A total of three players posted a batting average over .400 for the weekend while Paige Clark (.563), Kenna Garst (.500) and Alli Fulcher (.400) combined for 20 hits, a double, a home run, nine RBIs and seven stolen bases in the tournament.

Inside the circle, the Skyhawks have seen freshman Lexi Ray take command of the ball, posting a 3-1 record on the season with a 2.80 ERA in 20.0 innings of work. Just this past weekend Ray went 2-0 with a 1.27 ERA in a pair of complete games, striking out six while walking one. Look for Hannah Ridolfi (2-1, 4.20 ERA), Caitlin Karo (1-0, 3.42 ERA) and Erin Gallagher (1-1, 1.11 ERA) to also see action in the rotation.

Saint Louis (0-5) enters the weekend looking for its first win of the season. In the team’s opening tournament, the Billikens were outscored 40-5 against South Dakota State, Northern Iowa, Toledo and Drake. Kat Lane paced the Billikens with a .467 batting average, seven hits and two runs in the tournament while Kaylyn Breitbach tallied a pair of doubles and two RBIs.

Monday’s doubleheader will mark the 44th and 45th matchups in series history between the two squads with Saint Louis holding a narrow 22-21 series advantage. The Skyhawks have won 10-of-18 matchups against the Billikens in Martin while head coach Donley Canary is 12-16 all-time against SLU.

(UTM Sports Information)