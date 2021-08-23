Schedule for the Obion County Fair

It is Day 3 of the Obion County Fair.

The day will start with an entry day from 9:00 until 12:00, for Adult Culinary entries at the Domestic Arts Building.

The public is invited to view the commercial exhibits, adult and youth exhibits and crop exhibits starting at 10:00 this morning.

At 5:00, the carnival will open with all rides and admission covered for $12.00.

At 6:00, the poultry show and auction will take place at the Hunter Miller Livestock Barn, with a Duck Calling Contest scheduled for the Whitney Cozart Pavillion.

At 7:00, music will be performed by AC43 on the Back Porch Stage.

The night will end at 10:00 with the drawing for $1,000 at the Main Stage, along with the chance to win a truck from Jerry Ward Autoplex with the “Punt for a Pickup” contest.