A city official in Troy says scheduling conflicts, and lack of volunteer help, has forced the cancellation of this years Christmas parade.

Following backlash and allegations on social media surrounding the cancellation, Alderman Bryant Cruce said the decision was actually made about two weeks ago.

During an interview with Thunderbolt News, Alderman Cruce described the issues which led to the postponement.

Cruce said city officials are disappointed about the cancellation, and the negative publicity, but plans call for the Christmas parade to continue in the future.