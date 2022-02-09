School Administration Changes Announced at Union City

New administration will be in place at Union City Elementary School starting Monday.

School Communications Director Mike Hutchens said Allison Palmer, who is currently the Vice Principal at the Middle School, has been named the Principal at the Elementary School.

Bill Kail has been tabbed to serve as Vice Principal at the Elementary School, with Thel Taylor moving from that position to Vice Principal at the Middle School.

The moves coincide with the resignation of Union City Elementary School Principal David Byars, which will be effective at the end of the school day on Friday.

Ms.Palmer is a graduate at Union City, and is her 19th year in the system and third in administration.

Kail is in his 22nd year in the education business, and will assume an administrative role for the first time.

He will continue his responsibilities as assistant high school baseball coach and head middle school boys basketball coach.