School and Business Closings for 1/7

Tennessee:

Alamo City Schools

Augustine School

Bells City Schools

Benton County Schools

Bethel University

Bradford Special School District

Carroll Academy

Carroll County Schools

Chester County Schools

Christ Classical Academy

Crockett County Schools

Dyersburg Schools

Dyer County Schools

East Union Children’s Corner

Family Christian School

Gibson County Special School District

Hardeman County Schools

Hardin County Schools

Haywood County Schools

Henderson County Schools

Humboldt City School

Jackson Christian School

Jackson-Madison County Schools

Jackson State Community College

Lexington City Schools

MCLC Kids

McNairy County Schools

Milan Special School District

Obion County Schools

St. Mary’s Catholic School

The Star Center

Therapy and Learning Center

Therapy and Learning Center Adult Day Services

TN College of Applied Technology-Jackson

Trenton Special School District

Trinity Christian Academy

Univ. of Memphis-Lambuth Campus

University School of Jackson

University of Tennessee at Martin (remote learning)

Weakley County Headstart

Weakley County Schools

West Carroll Special School District

West Tennessee School for the Deaf

Union City Schools

University of Memphis-Lambuth Campus

Kentucky:

Ballard County – Closed

Caldwell County – Closed

Carlisle County – Closed

Changes Cosmetology School – Closed

Community Christian Academy – Closed-Nti Day 2

Creative Beginnings – Murray – Closed

Crittenden County – Closed On Jan. 7; Nti Day

Easter Seals West Kentucky – Closed

Eastwood Christian Academy – Closed

First Christian Preschool-Pad. – Closed

Fulton City – Closed

Fulton County – Closed – Friday

Graves County – Closed – Nti Day 2

Great Ambitions Cosmetology – Closed

Hickman County – Closed

Hopkins County – #Hcsathome / Nti Day

J.U. Kevil Center – Closed – 1/7/2021

Kids Kare – All Sites – Closed

Kids Thrive Preschool – Closed

Livingston County – Closed

Lyon County – Closed – Nti Day 2

Marshall County – Nti Day

Mccracken County – Closed

Mt. Zion Preschool – Closed

Murray City – Closed

Murray State – Hopkinsville – Operating Remotely Jan. 7

Murray State- Henderson – Operating Remotely Jan. 7

Murray State- Madisonville – Operating Remotely Jan. 7

Murray State University – Operating Remotely Jan. 7

Murray State-Fort Campbell – Operating Remotely Jan. 7

Murray State-Paducah Campus – Operating Remotely Jan. 7

Murray Watch Center – Closed

New Covenant Christian Academy – Closed

Northside Baptist Christian School – Closed

Pathway Baptist Preschool – Closed

Plumbers Steamfitters Jac – Thursday Night Classes Cancelled.

Reidland Methodist Preschool – Closed

Trigg County – Closed – Non-Traditional Instruction Day

Union County Ky – Closed/ Nti Day/ No Apples Daycare

Wkctc – Wkctc Closed – Jan. 7, 2022

Other closings or delays include:

Weakley Co. Head Start is closed

MTD will have limited 1st shift production, 2nd shift decision forthcoming

Weakley Co county offices will be closed

Union City City Hall will be closed

Martin Medical Center will open at 10:00am

UFP will open at 8:00am

Fulton County Transit Authority will run life-sustaining trips only