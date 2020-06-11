Union City Director of School’s Wes Kennedy has been awarded a contract extension.

During a school board meeting this morning at the Municipal Building, chairman Karl Ullrich presented the new contract for approval.

The new contract represents about a $3,000 raise in salary.

Kennedy came to the Union City School System in 2008 as a math teacher, and was promoted to high school principal in 2009.

He remained the principal through the 2016-17 school year, and then became Director of School’s following the retirement of former Director Gary Houston.