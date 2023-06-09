School Board calls special meeting to pass budget

The Weakley County School Board will meet later this month in a special-called session to pass the budget for the next school year.

The Board will meet Monday, June 19th to go over four items, including next year’s budget.

On the agenda is the second reading of Student Suicide Prevention to the school board policy and the first reading of District Water Testing to the board policy.

The Board will also approve budget resolutions and transfers.

After the Board passes next year’s budget, it will go to the Weakley County Commission for approval at their June 29th meeting.