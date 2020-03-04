In the wake of the recent tragedy involving two Obion County Central fishermen and their chaperone, the outpouring of area support has been a comfort in the process.

Many school systems, businesses and individuals have donned the red, white and blue colors of the high school.

The support has been shown through ways such as the clothes being worn, lighting on outside porches, along with ribbons and flowers at local businesses.

Speaking with Thunderbolt News, school board chairman Fritz Fussell said the expressions of support and concern continue to help in the healing process.

In advance of the opening prayer, Monday night’s Obion County School board meeting began with a moment of silence.