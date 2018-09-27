Union City school board members cast a unanimous vote this week, to eliminate the Tennessee Value Added Assessment System data in determining teachers pay.

Chairman Karl Ullrich made a strong presentation on the issue to fellow board members.

Ullrich said he also had an issue with the determination of some teachers evaluation.

The Chairman then requested support from the board in eliminating the data from the merit based pay system.

Ullrich said a vote of elimination for TVASS data would also be a vote to support the school systems administration.

Following the presentation, the school board voted 7-0 to accept the recommendation of eliminating the data this year.

Share this: Tweet







Like this: Like Loading...