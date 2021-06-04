School Board extends Director Frazier’s contract

Weakley County Director of Schools Randy Frazier’s contract is being extended another year.

The Weakley County School Board voted Thursday to extend Mr. Frazier’s contract by one year, giving him the state maximum four-year contract.

Mr. Frazier told Thunderbolt Radio News…

Board members gave Mr. Frazier a grade of 4.84 out of a possible five.

In other business, Mr. Frazier announced that Betsi Foster will take over the role of Assistant Superintendent following the retirement of Jeff Kelley and Scott Killebrew will be the new Principal at Dresden High School following the retirement of Chuck West.