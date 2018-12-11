After a motion was passed at the recent Weakley County School Board meeting, Weakley County Director of Schools Randy Frazier may now hire whomever he feels is the most suitable for the job at any time of the year.

The discussion was presented by school board member John Hatler, who said Weakley County should be able to go out and get the best and brightest for the available positions in Weakley County Schools, regardless of when it is during the school year.

After the meeting, Mr. Frazier told Thunderbolt Radio News…

As the school year nears its halfway mark, Mr. Frazier gave Thunderbolt Radio News an update on first half of the year.

Weakley County’s winter break begins December 20 with students returning to school on January 7.

