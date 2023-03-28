School Director candidates meet with public ahead of School Board’s decision

Before the Weakley County School Board makes a decision this week on who the next Director of Schools will be, the four candidates for the position met with the public Monday afternoon at Dresden Middle School.

The four candidates are Greenfield School Principal Jeff Cupples; Assistant Director of Schools Betsi Foster; Gleason School Principal Lee Lawrence; and East Coloma-Nelson School District Superintendent Chris Lensing.

Thunderbolt Radio News asked all four candidates why they were seeking the position of Weakley County Director of Schools…

Jeff Cupples…

Betsi Foster…

Lee Lawrence…

Chris Lensing…

Thunderbolt Radio News also asked the candidates about the strengths they will bring to the Director’s position.

Jeff Cupples…

Betsi Foster…

Lee Lawrence…

Chris Lensing…

The Weakley County School Board meets in a special-called meeting Wednesday afternoon to review the candidates’ interviews and possibly decide who will be the next Director of Schools for the county.

That meeting will take place at 4:00 in the conference room at the Board of Education Office in Dresden.