This first day of May brings the opportunity to honor those who provide food service to school students.

Obion County Director of School’s Tim Watkins said those preparing the meals have provided a much valuable service during the ongoing pandemic.

Watkins said despite the sudden and drastic changes caused by the coronavirus, he was amazed how staff members began organizing to help affected students.

The Director applauded the efforts of the food service staff during the pandemic, with 56,381 meals provided as of April 27th.