School graffiti prompts investigation

Dresden High School students involved in writing insensitive graffiti on a restroom wall are facing disciplinary action.

Weakley County Schools Communications Director Erica Moore says the incident was immediately addressed on the school level and law enforcement and affected students and parents were contacted.

The graffiti has since been removed.

Moore says the incident is still under investigation.

In a statement, Director of Schools Randy Frazier said, “Weakley County Schools does not condone this type of behavior. Our schools provide activities and programs that promote inclusivity. Students are required to adhere to our district’s policies while they are present and inside any of our school facilities or at school functions. We ask that parents and guardians help by having conversations with children at home about the concepts and consequences of violence, discrimination, and hate.”

