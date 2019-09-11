Beginning next week, Weakley County Schools will be using ID badges for school lunch plans.

Weakley County Schools Communications Director Karen Campbell says the new system goes into effect Tuesday, September 17th, with badges and lanyards being issued by each school and to every student prior to the official switch on Tuesday.

According to Campbell, students previously needed to key in a code that then brought up a screen for cafeteria workers alerting them to allergies and the account balance.

Now, with a swipe of the ID badge, the same information will be provided but in less time and with fewer incidents of forgotten codes.

Weakley County Director of Schools Randy Frazier says schools could utilize the badges for a number of purposes in the future including buses and attendance.

Each school’s administration will determine the most effective means of distributing the badges.