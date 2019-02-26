A school merger bill has been introduced in the Kentucky House of Representatives.

First District Republican Representative Steven Rudy introduced House Bill 460, which requires the merger of a county and independent school district, when combined enrollment is less than 1,000 students.

Speaking with Thunderbolt News, Representative Rudy said the bill was written following the prompting by a large group of individuals in Fulton County.

Rudy said he has received feedback for the possible merger from those in both the county and City of Fulton.

The longtime First District Representative said the talk of mergers comes due to finances and what is best for attending students.

If a school merge between Fulton County and Fulton Independent should become a reality, the bill states the lesser tax rate of the two districts would be adopted district wide.