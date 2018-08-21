A Weakley County Schools official says more than 20 first-graders at Martin Primary School were stung by bees during recess Tuesday morning.

MPS Principal Tracey Bell says the students were playing during recess when a swarm of bees swarmed and began stinging the students.

None of the students who were stung suffered adverse reactions to the stings.

Emergency personnel, including the Martin Police Department , Martin Fire Department, and Weakley County Ambulance Service, responded.

Parents of the students stung were notified and those who suffered stings were allowed to go home for the day.

Bell says Weakley County Schools’ maintenance staff had recently sprayed the area as a routine precautionary measure. Maintenance staff were out on the playground immediately after the morning incident spraying potential nesting areas again.

