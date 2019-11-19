Sickness among students in the Obion County School System is being monitored.

Director of School’s Tim Watkins told Thunderbolt News that school officials are “watching the numbers” of both students and staff who have recently been affected.

Director Watkins said at this time, the absenteeism is not a system-wide issue, but at individual schools.

Last week, Watkins said several students and staff were affected at Obion County Central High School, with high numbers reported on Monday at Black Oak.

Reports indicate cases of Type-A flu have been confirmed, along with a stomach flu.

The Director said staff and custodians at each school are taking extra precautions, that includes extra cleanings and washing of hands to prevent spreading.

Watkins said this was the time of year for enhanced cases of sickness, and school officials will continue to watch and monitor the situation.