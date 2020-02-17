Fans attending the Fulton City at Fulton County High School basketball game were ordered to leave the gymnasium on Friday night.

With .3-seconds to play in the third quarter of the boys game, with the Pilots winning 50-42, referees ordered the gym to be cleared, following the ejection of Bulldogs coach John Dillard, along with the removal of a fan of both Fulton City and Fulton County.

After a thirty-minute delay to clear the gym of only players, media and school personnel, the game resumed with the Pilots winning 60-47.

Speaking with Thunderbolt News following the conclusion of the game, Fulton County Superintendent Aaron Collins was asked about the referees decision.

Fulton City principal Mancel Elam, who was a standout athlete with the Pilots and at Murray State, also weighed in on the decision.

Despite his long high school and college playing career, Elam said playing in an empty gym was something he had never seen.