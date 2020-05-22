The Union City School System meal program has ended.

Communications Director Mike Hutchens said Thursday marked the final day of providing the meals, which began following the closing of schools in March.

School reports showed over 33,000 meals were delivered over the last nine weeks, to anyone under the age of 18.

Director of Food Services, Nan Tilghman, oversaw the undertaking that made food available to those on each of the eight bus routes, as well as a couple of grab-and-go locations.

Hot items, fruit and snacks, as well as both milk and juice, were part of each delivery.

Trudy’s Kids Cafe will now be the meals provider during the summer to area children, beginning Tuesday.

There will be 30 daily stops in Union City and one each in both Troy and South Fulton.