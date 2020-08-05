UT Martin shattered a school record with 191 student-athletes on the OVC Commissioner’s Honor Roll list for the 2019-20 season.

This year’s number marks nearly a 50 percent increase from the 2018-19 academic year (128 honorees), and easily breaking the previous school record of 130 honorees on the OVC Commissioner’s Honor Roll list in 2017-18.

Since joining the league in 1992, UT Martin has placed 2,279 student-athletes on the annual OVC Commissioner’s Honor Roll.

A pair of Skyhawk teams generated the most OVC Commissioner’s Honor Roll recipients in their respective sport for 2019-20. The UT Martin baseball squad led the way with 25 of the total 209 student-athletes for their sport while the Skyhawk men’s cross country team produced a league-high 12 student-athletes out of the 78 recognized in their sport.

On an individual basis, 10 different UT Martin student-athletes piled up their fourth career nod on the OVC Commissioner’s Honor Roll list. Winston Cannon (baseball), Natalie Motor (women’s cross country/track and field), Ross Redmont (men’s golf), Jack Story (men’s golf), Kaitlin Korinek (rifle), Aalia Bivens (softball), Kara Martin (women’s track and field), Hannah Phillips (volleyball), Jade Bleskey (equestrian) and Savannah Metheny (equestrian) each accomplished that prestigious feat.

To be listed on the Commissioner’s Honor Roll, recipients must have achieved at least a 3.25 Grade Point Average, have been eligible and on the team throughout the competitive season in their NCAA-sponsored sport(s) and used a season of competition.

Due to the extraordinary circumstances related to the COVID-19 pandemic, spring-sport student-athletes who were eligible and met the GPA requirements, but saw their seasons cancelled (therefore not using a season of competition), received the award. Additionally, student-athletes who had pass/fail courses listed on their transcript were also made eligible so long as the institutional GPA’s are calculated according to institutional policy.

It was previously announced on Tuesday that 21 Skyhawks brought home a 2019-20 OVC Medal of Honor for their perfect 4.0 GPA’s.

UT Martin’s OVC Commissioner’s Honor Roll recipients are listed below. Multiple asterisks indicate the number of years the student-athlete has qualified for the list:

Baseball (25): Winston Cannon****, Hayden Cooper**, Jack Culumovic, Sean Dixson**, Billy Edwards***, Mitchell Ford, Thomas Fullerton, Christian Hall, Casey Harford***, Andy Horne, David Hussey***, Ryan Insco, Baylor Jones, Preston Jones, Austin Kasick, Jack Knight, Wil LaFollette, Warren Lee, Chance Merithew, Reid Pope, Boston Smith, Eric Steensma, Ethan Whitley***, Nick Wohlbold***, Houston Wright

Men’s Basketball (2): Eman Sertovic, Parker Stewart

Women’s Basketball (8): Demi Burdick**, Emma Davis**, Kyarrah Grant**, Damiah Griffin, Chelsey Perry***, Paige Pipkin**, Macy Rippy, Maddie Waldrop***

Beach Volleyball (11): Kayla Carrell, Addison Conley**, Kenzie Hinshaw**, Lucy Kaufman, Kayla Long, Gintare Mackeviciute**, Haeleigh Paulino, Hannah Phillips***, Karen Scanlon**, Justine Walker**, Logan Wallick**

Men’s Cross Country (12): Lenny Baumann***, Brent Borden**, Cole Davis, Tim Dye***, Chase Korzenok, Will Oglesby**, Joey Palumbo**, George Payne, John Payne, Chance Rone, Alex Schell, Daniel Smith***

Women’s Cross Country (9): Agok Ayuen***, Erica Fisher, Alexis Grandys**, Faith Kiprotich, Kara Martin***, Maggie Medley, Natalie Motor****, Tamzin Muldowney, Taylor Roy

Football (9): John Bachus III, Josh Dodd, Colton Dowell, Korbin Harmon, TJ Jefferson**, Gavin Olson, Collin Tatko, James Walker, Takeem Young***

Men’s Golf (8): Mason Chandler***, Peyton Dix***, Bryson Morrell, Ross Redmont****, Luke Smith, Jack Story****, Jacob Uehlein, Nick Wolf***

Rifle (6): Abigail Donald, Nick Fares, Celia Gelpey***, Kaitlin Korinek****, Amanda Mayo, Rachel Mills**

Soccer (14): Alice Adams, Hendrikje Baurmann**, Elin Berggren, Allie Buttry, Maria Castaldo, Kamryn Chappell***, Nicole Collins***, Morgan Glaenzer, Catey Hunt, Lotte Koot, Erica Myers, Bella Roberts***, Jacalyn Schubring**, Lexi Thomas***

Softball (11): Emily Alexander, Aalia Bivens****, Ally Bruner, Paige Clark***, Skyler Davis, Madelyn Dycus***, Maddi Long, Mallory Lowe, Mia Moddelmog, Shyanne Sheffield, Chayse Skinner

Women’s Tennis (7): Sina Albersmeier, Aziza Aubin, Amelia Campbell***, Jillian Niedzialowski, Mizuki Sakurai***, Natasha Sijan, Jule Streif***

Men’s Track and Field (16): Lenny Baumann***, Brent Borden**, Cole Davis, Tim Dye***, Ryan Ford**, John Green, Chase Korzenok, Luke McNair, Oisin O’Gailin**, Will Oglesby**, Joey Palumbo**, George Payne, Austin Rogers**, Chance Rone, Alex Schell, Daniel Smith***

Women’s Track and Field (13): Agok Ayuen***, Maya Brown**, Ivana Cherry***, Erica Fisher, Alexis Grandys**, Faith Kiprotich, Kara Martin****, Maggie Medley, Natalie Motor****, Tamzin Muldowney, Jasmyn Pilcher, Breanna Roy**, Taylor Roy

Volleyball (11): Kayla Carrell, Addison Conley**, Kenzie Hinshaw***, Lucy Kaufman, Kayla Long, Gintare Mackeviciute**, Haeleigh Paulino, Hannah Phillips****, Karen Scanlon**, Justine Walker**, Logan Wallick

Equestrian (29): Mahalia Alascio, Tyler Anderson, Tess Baumann**, Jade Bleskey****, Lucy Eier***, Julia Gilman, Abbie Hopkins**, Megan Huber, Shelby Jackson, Haley Kane, Kelby Kane**, Sarah Kent**, Lizzy McCrady, Hannah McDonald***, Noel Meadows, Savannah Metheny****, Kenzie Mezrah**, Chloe Murt, Mackenzie Palmer**, Kyra Petty**, Quinn Reed, Casey Ruggiero, Grace Salmon**, Katelyn Schultz**, Keely Seiter, Erica Snyder, Hallie Thomas, Devon Woods***, Grace York