The first School Resource Officer, for the Fulton County School System, is now on duty at the campus.

Chad Parker, who served as a police officer with both the City of Hickman and City of Mayfield, and recently retired after 19 years with Kentucky Fish and Wildlife, was chosen for the position.

During his patrol at the high school on Thursday morning, Parker told Thunderbolt News about his first days on the job.

As a Resource Officer protecting students and staff, Parker was asked to explain the similarities, and differences, from his previous work.