Schools in Obion County may be moving closer to having Resource Officers in each location.

Obion County School Board official Dale Hollowell, and Sheriff Karl Jackson, spoke to members of the Budget Committee on Monday morning.

Hollowell addressed the issue of securing grant funds to pay for the officers at each elementary school.

Sheriff Jackson told board members of his plan to help fund needed costs for implementing the news officers.

The Sheriff was asked if the officers could be in place in 30 days.

The Resource Officer grant is for two years, but both Hollowell and Jackson felt the program will be extended.