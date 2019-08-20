The Obion County School System is now just a step away from having police protection in all of their school buildings.

The unanimous passing of the county budget on Monday, cleared the way for the funding of School Resource Officer’s at all county school’s.

Obion County Sheriff Karl Jackson, and Dale Hollowell at the Central Office, have been working together to secure funding and personnel for the safety program.

Following Monday’s budget vote, Sheriff Jackson expressed his appreciation for Mr. Hollowell and the county government.

Sheriff Jackson said the addition of the officers will provide many benefits for community.

Work is already underway to hire the needed officers, with the Obion County School Board to approve the positions in their budget vote at their September meeting.