A sense of added security was felt within the Obion County School System on Wednesday.

Five new School Resource Officers had their first day on the job, meeting with teachers and students at schools all around the county.

At Ridgemont, former Tennessee Highway Patrol officer Harold Banks spent his morning getting acquainted with his new position.

Banks told Thunderbolt News he was glad the county could implement the SRO program.

School principal Sandy Simpson said she welcomed the added safety feature, and chance for students to interact with a law enforcement officer.