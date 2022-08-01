School Resource Officers Returning to School System
As children and staff members return to school in Obion County on Tuesday, so will School Resource Officers.
Director of School’s Tim Watkins was asked about the funding of the officers, which occupy each of the system’s buildings.(AUDIO)
Director Watkins said it imperative that funding sources remain in place, to have the law enforcement protection on the school grounds.
In all, 11 school resource officers are employed for Obion County schools.