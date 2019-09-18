A much awaited safety program will start today in the Obion County School System.

Five new School Resource Officers will begin their duties, and become stationed at Lake Load, Hillcrest, Black Oak, South Fulton and Ridgemont.

Director of Schools Tim Watkins told Thunderbolt News it was an exciting day for both the schools and the local communities.

The Director said he looks forward to seeing the positive interaction developed between the students and the officer at each location.

The School Resource Officer program was made possible by a two-year grant from the state legislature during the last session.