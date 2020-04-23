School superintendents in Kentucky are now dealing with how and when to hold graduation ceremonies, after a call from the Governor this week.

During a daily briefing, Democratic Governor Andy Beshear requested no “in-person” graduation services this year, despite most still scheduled over a month away.

Fulton County superintendent Aaron Collins was asked how his school system would approach graduation for the Senior class.

Collins said at this point, all options for graduation are still on the table.

Fulton County’s pre-COVID-19 schedule for graduation was originally set for May 29th.