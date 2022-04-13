Schools Announcing Early Dismissal for Wednesday

Local school systems have announced early dismissal due to the possibility of severe weather this afternoon.

At this time, we have learned these schools will close early.

Fulton County – 1:00

Obion County – 1:30

Weakley County 1:30

UT-Martin main campus and regional centers – 3:00 All UT Martin residents and off-campus students can seek shelter at any time tonight in the Cooper, Ellington or Browning Hall basements.

Union City freshmen orientation canceled until further notice

Community Bible Church in Union City for Wednesday night