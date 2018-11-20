Several area school systems will be closed beginning Wednesday for the Thanksgiving holiday.

Weakley, Obion, Gibson, and Henry County Schools are closed Wednesday through Friday for the holiday.

Union City, Humboldt, McKenzie, Milan, and Paris City Schools are also out Wednesday through Friday.

In western Kentucky, Fulton County and Fulton City Schools, Hickman, Graves County and Mayfield City Schools, Calloway County and Murray City Schools, and McCracken County and Paducah City Schools are all closed Wednesday through Friday for Thanksgiving.

UT Martin and Murray State will also not be holding classes Wednesday through Friday in observance of the Thanksgiving holiday.

At UTM, administrative offices will be closed Thursday and Friday.

This applies to the main campus as well as to the five educational outreach centers in Jackson, Parsons, Ripley, Selmer and Somerville.

Classes for all will resume on Monday, November 26.

Share this: Tweet







Like this: Like Loading...