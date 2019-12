Several area school systems will hold their last day of classes Friday, as they start the Christmas Break.

Students in Obion County, Dyer County and Dyersburg, along with Fulton County, Fulton City, Hickman County, Graves County and Mayfield City Schools will begin their break today.

Students in the Obion County School System will not return to classes until January 7th, with all other schools returning to class on January 6th.