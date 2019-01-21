Local schools and government offices are closed today in observance of the Martin Luther King, Jr. holiday.

Weakley, Obion, Henry, Lake, Carroll, and Gibson county schools are all closed today, as well as the special school districts in those counties, and Fulton, Hickman, Graves, Calloway, and Carlisle county schools are all closed, as well as Murray and Mayfield.

The Weakley and Obion County Courthouses are closed today, as well as the local city halls.

Banks and the post office will also be closed today in observance of the holiday.

Schools and government offices will resume normal business hours tomorrow.