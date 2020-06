Schools are preparing next year’s budget and the possibility of working around COVID-19.

During last week’s school board meeting, Weakley County Director of Schools Randy Frazier said decisions on the local level depend on what happens in the state’s General Assembly.

(AUDIO)

Mr. Frazier also said that a lot of planning will go into reopening schools this fall amidst the coronavirus.

(AUDIO)

Weakley County Schools are tentatively set to open August 3rd.