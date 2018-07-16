Murray State head women’s volleyball coach David Schwepker has announced his team’s schedule for the upcoming 2018 season which includes two regional early season tournaments, as well as trips to Wyoming and the Big Easy.

The Racers begin the season August 24-25 with the 2018 New Orleans Invitational hosted by New Orleans.

Following their trip to the Crescent City, the Racers make the short drive to Carbondale the following weekend to take on Miami (OH), Alabama A&M and Southern Illinois as part of the latter’s 2018 Saluki Invitational.

On September 7-8, the Racers will head out west to the home of the Cowboys and Cowgirls, Laramie, Wyoming for the 2018 UNIWYO Invite. While in Wyoming, Murray State will take on Arizona State, Binghamton and host Wyoming. MSU will then wrap-up the non-conference portion of its schedule with a trip to St. Louis for the 2018 Billiken Invitational hosted by Saint Louis. The Racers will play three games over the course of September 14-15 against UNLV, the host Billikens and UMKC.

With non-conference action in the books, Murray State will open OVC play on the road on September 21 against UT Martin and will not play a home match until September 29 against Eastern Kentucky. Other home matches for the Racers include October 5 against SIUE, October 6 versus Eastern Illinois and a five match home stand to close out their slate of games at Racer Arena for 2018 from Oct. 19 to October 30. Over that span, MSU will host Tennessee Tech October 19, Jacksonville State October 20, Southeast Missouri October 26, UT Martin October 27 and Austin Peay October 30.

The Racers will end their 2018 regular season with a three-game road swing that includes Morehead State November 3, Eastern Illinois November 9 and SIUE November 10.

The 2018 OVC Volleyball Championship will take place November 15-17 at the site of the No. 1 seed.

