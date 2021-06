Scott Killebrew is the new principal at Dresden High School, following the retirement longtime principal Chuck West.

Mr. West retired this year after 43 years as a teacher and principal at the school.

Mr. Killebrew tells Thunderbolt Radio News…

(AUDIO)

Mr. Killebrew admitted that he has big shoes to fill following Mr. West.

(AUDIO)

Mr. Killebrew talked about having “Lion Pride.”

(AUDIO)