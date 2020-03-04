Longtime UT Martin Department of Public Safety Director Scott Robbins is announcing his retirement after 13 years at the university.

Chief Robbins has been in law enforcement for over 30 years starting as a dispatcher with the Martin Police Department in 1990.

Chief Robbins tells Thunderbolt Radio News that the UTM Public Safety Department is continuously working to keep the campus safe.

Robbins says he’ll miss his colleagues and interacting with students.

Throughout Robbins’ time as the university’s Public Safety Director, UTM has been listed as one of the safest campuses in the state.

Robbins last day at UT Martin will be May 31st. After that, he’ll join his wife’s family business in Union City.