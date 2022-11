Funeral services for Scott William Bowlin, age 33, of Martin, will be Wednesday, November 9, 2022, at noon at First Baptist Church in Sharon.

Burial will be in the Hornbeak Cemetery in Greenfield.

Visitation will take place at the church Tuesday, November 8, 2022, from 4:00 until 7:00 and Wednesday, November 9, 2022 from 10:00 until service time.