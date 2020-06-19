A search committee is being tasked with finding a new Department of Public Safety Director following the retirement of Captain Scott Robbins.

Robbins retired May 31st after 30 years in law enforcement, the past 13 years spent with UTM.

Search committee members include: Assistant Vice-Chancellor of Student and Residential Life Gina McClure, Director of Student Life and Multicultural Affairs John Blue, Public Safety Coordinator Ray Coleman, Environment and Safety Officer Ted Council, Public Safety Administrative Support Assistant Phyllis Hammer, Behavioral Sciences Professor Tina Lee, Student Conduct Officer Shannon Perry, Environmental Health and Safety Coordinator Holly Rowan, and Martin Police Chief Don Teal.

Lieutenant Jerry Garcia is serving as interim director until the position is filled.