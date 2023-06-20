Search Continues for Attempted Drive-Thru Bank Robber in Ballard County

The Ballard County Sheriff’s Department is seeking the public’s help in identifying a male subject that attempted to rob a bank in LaCenter.

Sheriff’s reports said the individual approached the drive through window at FCB in LaCenter on June 14th demanding money.

The individual was driving a newer white Jeep Compass.

Photos from the attempted robbery have been placed on our website at thunderboltradio.com.

Anyone who may have any information about the individual is asked to contact the Ballard County Sheriff’s Department, with all information remaining anonymous.