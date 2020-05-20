The U.S. Marshal’s Service, and other law enforcement agencies, are continuing their search for a Dyer County inmate.

Reports said 28 year old Herman Parker walked away from the Dyer County Jail on April 19th.

Parker was a trusty at the time of his disappearance, and is now believed to be in the Memphis area.

Reports said Parker was being held on a felony drug charge, and a probation violation for being a felon in possession of a firearm.

He also has warrants out of Shelby County for evading arrest and reckless endangerment.