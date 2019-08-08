Authorities are still searching for a West Tennessee convict who officials say is a person of interest in the death of a corrections warden and escaped a prison on a tractor.

TBI Director David Rausch says the tractor used by 44-year-old Curtis Ray Watson was found Wednesday about a mile away from the West Tennessee State Penitentiary in Henning in Lauderdale County.

Department of Correction Commissioner Tony Parker says 64-year-old administrator Debra Johnson was found dead in her residence Wednesday. He said she lived in a property on site.

Watson was serving a 15-year sentence on an especially aggravated kidnapping conviction. He worked at the prison as a farm laborer.

The TBI says Watson should be considered extremely dangerous.

If you see Watson or know of his whereabouts, contact your local law enforcement agency.