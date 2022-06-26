Search Continues for Missing Boater on Mississippi River Near Hickman
Latest reports indicate a missing Fulton County boater has not been located following a search that started on Saturday in the Mississippi River.
Thunderbolt News was told an unmanned boat was located down river from Hickman, near No.8 Island on Saturday.
Kentucky Fish and Wildlife officials, along with other volunteers were reportedly searching the area.
As of Sunday afternoon, the individual operating the boat had not been located.