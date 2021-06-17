June 17, 2021
Search continues for Summer Wells, subject of TN Amber Alert

The FBI, TBI, THP, Hawkins County Sheriff’s Office, and numerous other local and state agencies continue to search for 5-year-old Summer Moon-Utah Wells, who became the subject of a statewide AMBER Alert on Wednesday, June 16th.

TBI Public Information Officer Leslie Earhart says Summer was reported missing to the Hawkins County Sheriff’s Office at 6:30 Tuesday night with Hawkins County investigators immediately working the case.

An Endangered Child Alert was issued, however, with new information and a growing concern about the well-being of Summer, the TBI issued a statewide AMBER Alert less than twelve hours later.

Summer has blonde hair, blue eyes, stands 3’0″, and weighs approximately 40 pounds. She was reportedly last seen wearing grey pants, a pink shirt and was possibly barefoot.

Earhart says the circumstances of Summer’s disappearance are unclear.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND or the Hawkins County Sheriff’s Office at 423-272-7121. Tips can be emailed to TipsToTBI@tn.gov.

