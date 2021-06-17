Search continues for Summer Wells, subject of TN Amber Alert

The FBI, TBI, THP, Hawkins County Sheriff’s Office, and numerous other local and state agencies continue to search for 5-year-old Summer Moon-Utah Wells, who became the subject of a statewide AMBER Alert on Wednesday, June 16th.

TBI Public Information Officer Leslie Earhart says Summer was reported missing to the Hawkins County Sheriff’s Office at 6:30 Tuesday night with Hawkins County investigators immediately working the case.

An Endangered Child Alert was issued, however, with new information and a growing concern about the well-being of Summer, the TBI issued a statewide AMBER Alert less than twelve hours later.

Summer has blonde hair, blue eyes, stands 3’0″, and weighs approximately 40 pounds. She was reportedly last seen wearing grey pants, a pink shirt and was possibly barefoot.

Earhart says the circumstances of Summer’s disappearance are unclear.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND or the Hawkins County Sheriff’s Office at 423-272-7121. Tips can be emailed to TipsToTBI@tn.gov.