The Marshall County Rescue Squad, along with multiple agencies, are continuing their search for a missing woman.

West Kentucky Star reports say 37 year old Brandy Osborne, of Illinois, was swept away by strong currents in the Tennessee River near Calvert City on Friday evening.

Reports indicate Ms. Osborne was walking in the flood waters to meet a friend, when she disappeared.

Ms. Osborne was described as 5’5” tall and 130 pounds, and was wearing a pink hooded sweatshirt, jeans and rubber boots.

Personnel from multiple agencies are using sonar, drags and K-9 Units, along with drones to assist in the search.