A search is underway in Western Kentucky for a man who is banned from the state.

Graves County Sheriff’s reports said deputies were informed that 29 year old Jacob Krohn was at an apartment building in Wingo on Wednesday.

When responding to the scene, Krohn was able to escape from a back window and flee on foot.

Krohn was banned from Kentucky, following a plea agreement in Graves County Circuit Court in 2017 involving a theft case.

He reportedly has made threats to harm others if they report him to law enforcement authorities.

A Kentucky State Police K-9 Unit was called to help assist in the capture of Krohn, who was last seen wearing blue jeans, a red shirt and tennis shoes.