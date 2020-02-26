A search will resume today in Hardin County for three Obion County residents, who did not return following a bass tournament on Saturday at Pickwick Lake.

Two 15 year old boys from the Obion County Central bass fishing team, and their 43 year old chaperone, are the subject of the search.

The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency confirmed to WKRN News on Tuesday, that surveillance video shows the 20-foot bass boat going through the Pickwick Dam around 8:30 Saturday morning.

When passing through the dam, the boat did contain the two bass team members and their chaperone.

TWRA officials say more than 100 volunteers and 35 professional boats took part in Tuesday’s search, along with two helicopters and one drone.

Search efforts have now moved below the dam, and stretched for 75 miles on Tuesday.

TWRA reported the damaged boat was found during the early part of the search, and was located approximately 16 miles from the dam near Savannah.